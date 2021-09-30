Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

Cornelius Williams Jr., veteran prosecutor with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, has been selected as director for the Southern Region of the National Black Prosecutors Association.

District Attorney Bob Wortham congratulated Williams in making the announcement this week.

The Southern Region consists of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Before joining the Jefferson County office, Williams prosecuted matters in the U.S Virgin Islands Justice Department and Cook County State’s Attorney Office.

The primary purpose of the 38-year-old National Black Prosecutors Association is to ensure justice is pursued through equity, inclusion and diversity.

To this end, Williams will be charged with carrying out the core mission of the organization, which is to recruit, train, support and foster the development of African Americans within the prosecutorial realm.