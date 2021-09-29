Rudolph Foreman was born in Ridge, Louisiana.

He moved to Port Arthur, Texas as a teenager, and continued to live there until year 2017, when he moved to Spring, Texas due to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

While in Port Arthur, he worked as a Merchant Seaman for many years, having achieved full retirement on two intervals during his career.

While his presence here on earth will be greatly missed, his family finds comfort in knowing that he accepted Christ as his savior; therefore, he is present with the Lord (2 Cor. 5:8).

He is survived by his son, Justin Foreman; daughter Dewyna Tompkins; daughter, Tojuana Green; Grandson, Jabali Alpough; granddaughter, Gruexiella Kwilosz; granddaughter, Rojuana Jackson; grandsons, Jayante Alpough and Jabari Alpough; a brother, Aljay Foreman; a sister, Jennie Lou Foreman; a goddaughter, Veronica Sneed; and a host of other relatives

Rudolph was preceded in death by his mother, Odessa Taylor; father, Willie Foreman; and sister, Dorothy Babineaux.

A private visitation for family and close friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2012, at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel; 3800 Memorial Drive; Port Arthur, Texas 77642.

A private funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.