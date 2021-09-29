September 29, 2021

City of Nederland announces phone line disruption issues for today

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The City of Nederland’s phone system will be serviced today (Sept. 29).

Starting at 10 a.m., the City’s phone lines will be down for no more than three hours.

The 9-1-1 system will NOT be impacted.

City offices will remain open.

