City of Nederland announces phone line disruption issues for today
The City of Nederland’s phone system will be serviced today (Sept. 29).
Starting at 10 a.m., the City’s phone lines will be down for no more than three hours.
The 9-1-1 system will NOT be impacted.
City offices will remain open.
