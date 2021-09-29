Caroline Ruth Nichols, owner of the Nederland Frame Shop, passed away September 23, 2021.

She was born October 8, 1951, in Osceola, Arkansas to Georgia Joyce Travis and Van Buren Nichols.

She moved to Texas a few years after graduation to be with her mom and grandparents who had relocated their custom framing business to Nederland.

After being around custom framing all her life, she took over the business in 1982 from her grandfather, H.M. Pendergrass.

She has been a beloved member of our community for all these years, showing such love and kindness to all.

She will be honored in a Memorial Service at 2:30 pm, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Church of Living Waters, 10500 Hwy 105, Beaumont, Texas