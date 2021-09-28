Murder, DWI with child passenger lowlight last week’s indictments
Everything from murder and assault to theft and unlawful firearm possession were among this week’s list of crimes for which a Jefferson County grand jury indicted individuals.
- Clayton Bernard Foreman, 61, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio was indicted for capital murder for an incident that occurred Jan. 15, 1995.
- Brittany Nicole Tims, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.
- Rachel Ann Bowden, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 7.
- Joshua Russell Britt, 41, of Lumberton was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.
- Gregory Cherry Jr., 39, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 15.
- Jmia Jerrell Davis, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred May 8.
- Markell Loke Warran, also known as Ajohntay Lokey Griffin, 23, o Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.
- Katherine Millie Furlow, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for accident involving injury or death for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
- Johnny Mathew Hatch Jr., 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
- Johnny Mathew Hatch Jr., 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
- Jonathan V. Kneeland, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 24.
- David Lee, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 25.
- David Lee, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 25.
- Pedro Oziel Leon-Rios, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred June 18.
- Tavian Jeleel McGowan, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for credit/debit card abuse for an incident that occurred May 31.
- Gaspar Mucun, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 13.
- Briandon Keith Murphy, also known as Brandon Keith Murphy, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 14.
- Federico Pena Jr., 31, of Sinton, Texas was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 3.
- Carl Joseph Revia, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 17.
- Carl Joseph Revia, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 17.
- Maxine Angelo Castle, 61, of Port Arthur was indicted for arson, habitation or building or vehicle, for an incident that occurred July 25.
- Zachary S. Turner, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 21.
- Raymond Williams, 23, of Bunkie, Louisiana was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
- Enkoce Jackson, 24, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana was indicted felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
- Deaaundrakous Hagger, 22, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
- James Wilson, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 8.
- Charlie Salas, 29, of Orange was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
- Tara Douglas, 49, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 23.
- Joshua David Hinson, 35, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 22.
- Anthony James McGuire, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 8.
- Daniel Robert Shaw, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred May 12.
- Lajanara Lamont Stevenson, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred July 22.
- Larry Williams Jr., 30, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.
- Hargust Johnson, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.
- Chester Davis Smith, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 20.
- Keyse Musse, 25, transient, was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 12.
- Fatima Fontenot, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 30.
- Norman Eric Crittendon, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for falsely hold oneself out as a lawyer for an incident that occurred June 25.
- Dennis Leo Perry, 26, of Nederland was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
- Maximo Leija, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a pregnant person for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.
