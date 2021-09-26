Memorial student-athletes Jah’mar Sanders, Jaylon Guilbeau announce college football decisions

Two Memorial stars announced where they will play college football next season.

Titans quarterback Jah’mar Sanders announced he will stay close to home and play for Lamar University next year.

Corner back Jaylon Guilbeau announced on Twitter he committed to Texas Christian University.

Guilbeau originally committed to the University of Texas last year before electing to renounce his commitment this summer.

The Titans are coming off a 34-0 win over La Porte Friday and will play Goose Creek this week.