Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 13-19

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department arrest from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:

  • Rendon Hightower, 25, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department responses from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:

Sept. 13

  • Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 2600 block of Staton.
  • Officer investigated a report of burglary of a habitation and credit/debit card abuse in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Sept. 14

  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 700 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Sept. 15

  • No reports.

Sept. 16

  • Officer investigated a report of burglary of a building in the 5600 block of Twin City Hwy.
  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Merriman.

Sept. 17

  • Officer investigated a report of a terroristic threat in the 2200 block of 9th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 100 block of Maple.
  • Officer investigated a report of a terroristic threat in the 2600 block of 11th St.

Sept. 18

  • No reports.

Sept. 19

  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 700 block of Central.
