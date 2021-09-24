Port Arthur Police respond to multiple shootings Thursday, make aggravated assault arrest

Port Arthur Police made an arrest Thursday night after a vehicle with two occupants was shot at by multiple firearms.

Authorities said the violence occurred at approximately 6:07 p.m. in the 3200 block of 8th Street.

Two male occupants were in the vehicle but were not hit, according to Sgt. George Clark.

Arriving officers spoke with the victims, who provided the location and description of the suspected gunman. They also indicated they wished to file charges.

Investigation led to the arrest of a suspect at this location for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Port Arthur Police did not initially provide the name of the person arrested.

Clark said, after being given consent by a homeowner, officers located two handguns inside the location. Several unfired rounds inside two handguns matched shell casings found in the yard, according to Clark.

A motive for the shooting in not yet known, he said.

Separate car targeted

Following a Port Arthur shooting Thursday afternoon, EMS brought a victim to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting took place at approximately 2:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street.

The victim, identified as a male, sustained injuries that are not life threatening, Duriso said.

A person at the scene told Port Arthur Newsmedia the victim’s car was shot multiple times.

Authorities have not released any other information at this time.