Val James Lyons, 83, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on February 3, 1938, in Iota, Louisiana, to Georgiana Washington Lyons and Louis Lyons.

Val was a 1957 graduate of Lincoln High School. He retired after 25 years of service as a New York City Subway Operator.

Val was an Honorably Discharged from the United States Army veteran.

He loved westerns, Dallas Cowboys, and playing Dominoes.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-eight years, Mary Lyons of Port Arthur, who he referred to as Mrs. L and a devoted and caring wife; children, Stephanie Lyons Brown (Richard), of Bronx, New York and Raven Lyons of Port Arthur; grandchildren, Jermare Michaux and Simone Brown; great-grandchild, Tatyanna Evelyn; sister, Bernadine Paulk of San Diego, California; brother, Clarence Lyons of Port Arthur; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Drake (George); Selina Kelly; and Novella Foster; brothers-in-law, Edward Kelly (Betty); Ronald Kelly; and Kevin Kelly (Tiffany); special thanks and loving care of Brother-in Law, Red Duke; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Melvin Lyons; and sisters, Betty Myler and Cheryl Lyons.

Cremation arrangements for Mr. Lyons will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.