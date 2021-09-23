Sandra L. Fischer, 63, born in Natchitoches, Louisiana July 31, 1958.

Passed away peacefully September 10, 2021 at Methodist hospital Baytown.

She attended and graduated from Lincoln high school class of 1976.

She was an amazing chef and caregiver. She loved watching movies and listening to music daily.

She is preceded in death by her parents John lee Dixon and Elden Fisher.

She is survived by four children, Donald Williams jr. (Delaine), Kevin Fisher, Julius Fisher (ChaQuanna), Brandy Ochoa (Rosendo); six grandchildren, Jayden Williams, Darian Holman, D’Naruis Olivier, Alaysha Fisher, Aziriyah Glover and D’Mauri Rodgers; two adopted grandchild, Haley Schroeder and Jayce Benjamin; one niece, Kirsten Petitt; two nephews, Joshua Fisher and Christopher Petitt; two God children, Edward Sanders and Shante White.

Services will be held September 25, 2021 at Gabriel funeral Home 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Texas.

Her viewing will begin at 1 pm -2 pm with services following.

She will be sorely missed by family and friends.