PHOTO GALLERY — Mid County schools host “Nerd Day” ahead of Madness

By Chris Moore

Published 4:25 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

A long-standing tradition during the week of the Mid County Madness game is “Nerd Day,” where students from each school dress as students from the opposite high school.

Here are a few of Thursday’s looks.

Each school will represent their own colors on campus Friday.

Port Neches-Groves hosts this year’s game against Nederland at 7:30 p.m. at The Reservation.

