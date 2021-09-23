Daylight Port Arthur shooting sends man to hospital Thursday afternoon
Following a Port Arthur shooting Thursday afternoon, EMS brought a victim to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.
Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting took place at approximately 2:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street.
The victim, identified as a male, sustained injuries that are not life threatening, Duriso said.
A person at the scene told Port Arthur Newsmedia the victim’s car was shot multiple times.
Authorities have not released any other information at this time.
