Daylight Port Arthur shooting sends man to hospital Thursday afternoon

Following a Port Arthur shooting Thursday afternoon, EMS brought a victim to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting took place at approximately 2:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street.

The victim, identified as a male, sustained injuries that are not life threatening, Duriso said.

A person at the scene told Port Arthur Newsmedia the victim’s car was shot multiple times.

Authorities have not released any other information at this time.