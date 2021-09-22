Workforce Commission administering childcare funding for those in service industry

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has provided funds to assist parents and legal guardians working in the service industry with the costs associated with childcare.

The funding is specifically aimed at helping individuals get back to work, reduce the worker shortage in the service industry and provide quality care for children in Southeast Texas.

The Service Industry Recovery (SIR) program focuses on low-income workers in specific service-related industries whose job cannot be done remotely.

Approved industries as defined by the TWC include Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, Accommodation and Food Service, and Retail Trade.

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is working closely with local childcare facilities and employers to ensure that those who qualify for childcare assistance are able to register and benefit from the funding.

“We are pleased to be able to help individuals in the service industry get back to work, knowing that their children are receiving quality childcare. We expect employers to be able to fill job vacancies at a much higher rate as these individuals place their children in care,” stated Mary Hammon, executive director.

Individuals in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties are encouraged to contact the Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas Centers, toll-free, at 1-877-834-5627, to start the eligibility process.

The funding is time-limited and childcare costs are provided to qualified individuals for up to 12 months.

The Service Industry Recovery (SIR) Child Care Enrollment Form is available online at setworks.org.

The Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas Board is a business-led group of volunteers that evaluates and oversees the delivery of all workforce training and employment services in Hardin, Jefferson and Orange Counties.

The board’s overall mission is to identify opportunities and create partnerships that effectively link employers and job seekers to improve the economic future of the area.

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas brings together a myriad of programs for easy access for employers and job seekers.

For additional information, please contact the Board’s administrative offices at (409) 719-4750.