Sertoma Club honoring Judge Branick; invites community to celebration

PORT NECHES — The Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma Club will be honoring Judge Jeff Branick as the Service to Mankind Award Recipient during a 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 ceremony in the banquet room at The Pompano Restaurant.

“Judge Branick has done many wonderful things for our community, and we are excited to celebrate this award with a sit-down dinner and auction event in his honor,” a Sertoma release said.

Sertoma clubs across America focus on helping individuals with hearing loss.

Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma has donated several portable hearing aid looping systems to local churches, museums, funeral homes and medical businesses.

These systems allow individuals with hearing aids to access speech more clearly from these microphone/teleloop systems.

Organizers ask the community to consider helping their fundraising efforts by purchasing a sponsor table and/or donating items, dinners, etc. for the auction to be held during this year’s event. The donation is tax deductible.

Sponsor tables include special seating, dinner and wine. Table sponsors are available for $500 and $750.

Individual dinner tickets are $40 each.

The Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma Tax ID# is 20-1086654.

For more information, call Vickie B, Dionne at 409-350-5499 or email professionalhearingservices@yahoo.com.