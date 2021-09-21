Bernadine Malveaux Minix, beloved wife of Eddie Minix, a wonderful sister and friend, passed away on September 6th, 2021.

She was born in Alexandria, Louisiana and raised in Morrow, Louisiana.

She also graduated from Morrow High School and attended Southern University.

Bernadine then moved to Port Arthur in the seventies and eventually met her husband of 30 years, Eddie Minix.

She was a member and President of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church and President of The Paradise Mission Board, she visited numerous nursing homes and hospitals around the city.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be limited to family and close friends.

Visitations will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1800 Tidwell Road, Houston, TX 77093.