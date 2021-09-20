Kelly High hosting college fair for all SETX students; Sign up instructions here

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School will be holding a college fair open to ALL Southeast Texas students.

The fair will take place on Thursday (Sept. 23) at 5:30 p.m. in the Centennial Gym located at Kelly High School, 5950 Kelly Dr. in Beaumont.

Representatives from over 30 colleges will be present, including Texas A&M, LSU, Sam Houston State, Texas Tech, Texas Southern University, Lamar, The University of Mississippi, University of North Texas, SFA, McNeese and Texas State University.

Interested students will need to pre-register at falltacrao.swoogo.com/Registration. Choose “In-Person Fair,” provide your contact information, click “CONTINUE” then choose the week of September 20 for Dallas II and SETX.

Registered guests will be sent a unique barcode to be presented to each table you visit.

The College/University Representatives will scan your code which will help them stay in touch with you.

You can print the code before you arrive or just show the rep your phone.

If you plan to attend the college fair or plan to participate in the virtual fairs, create your own profile utilizing the Family Member tag.

For more information on this event, contact counselors at bwulf@mkchs.com or aclayton@mkchs.com.

— Theresa Herink, Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School