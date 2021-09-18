RELIGION BRIEFS — Details released set for pastor, first lady’s appreciation banquet

Charlotte’s Cupboard will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, will celebrate a 48th anniversary with Family and Friend Day at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will continue teaching series Prospering God’s Way Through a Pandemic Plague taught by the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. at the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

The Rev. Richard Keaton Nash’s radio show “I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” airs on 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday an will feature the Rev. David Martin, associate minister at Ruach Ministries International and a July 2021 bachelor of theology graduate of Ruach School of Theology. They will discuss his new book, The ABC’s of Faith.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastors Albert and Charlotte Moses’ 18th Year Appreciation. The theme for this occasion is “Trusting In His Holy Word,” taken from Hebrews 1:2. In honor of the pastors’ celebration, the following event is scheduled.

Pastor & First Lady’s 18th Appreciation Banquet to be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Pompano Club, 330 Twin City Highway in Port Neches.

Pastor and First Lady’s 18th Anniversary Celebration service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at the church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

