Recharge Nutrition finds home with Edith’s Place on Procter

Mou’Rissa Broussard always knew she wanted to own her own business.

Not knowing exactly where to focus her entrepreneurial skills, Broussard started going to Pro-Body Nutrition for the healthy teas and shakes.

“I was a constant customer over there, and the owner kept asking me to do that since I wanted to own my own business,” Broussard said. “I said no about three or four times. But I wasn’t happy with where I was at that time finically. I knew I needed to have some other type of income. I knew I liked the teas and shakes and I wanted to see where it would take me.”

That is when she started Recharge Nutrition.

Broussard the timing was not right to get into her own building right off the bat. She called up a friend, who owns Edith’s Place on located at 743 Procter St.

“I was a constant customer (at Edith’s Place), as well,” she said. “I just asked her if she would be willing to allow me to do my business there until I get a spot. She said she was more than willing to help. I got all of my inventory together and here I am.”

Broussard said learning the ebbs and flows of starting a new business has been challenging and rewarding.

“I am trying to get people in the door or on the website,” she said. “We will also deliver if people call in their order. The marketing has been my main focus. I also will be a vendor for events that people host.”

Broussard said her top sellers are Captain America, Red High Heels, Raspberry Lemonade, Jamaica Me Happy, Blue Hawaiian and Watermelon Crawl.

As of right now, Georgia Peach is Broussard’s favorite flavor.

“The loaded teas have 75 mg of caffeine in it for that energy boost,” she said. “They also have aloe in it, which is good for digestion and helps us absorb the nutrients from our food. It also has less than 1 mg of sugar. Energy drinks give you a crash afterwards. These do not, because they don’t have all of that sugar.”

She said the teas help people lose weight.

While she does not typically use milk in the shakes, she is willing to do some custom drinks for those interested.

“One time I had someone ask me about using almond milk in it,” she said. “I am willing to have that ready for them.”

The company uses Herbalife products. Anyone interested can call Broussard at 409-549-3476. She can also be found on the Recharge Nutrition Facebook page.