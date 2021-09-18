September 18, 2021

Port Neches Police reports and arrests: Sept. 6-12

Published 12:18 am Saturday, September 18, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12:

  • Kevin Tran, 37, two counts of assault, resisting arrest, search or transport and other agency warrant(s)
  • Crystal Biscamp, 43, public intoxication

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12:

Sept. 6

  • No reports.

Sept. 7

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Crest.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Goodwin.

Sept. 8

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 300 block of Nugent.
  • A theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Merriman.

Sept. 9

  • No reports.

Sept. 10

  • A person was arrested for two counts of assault as well as resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.
  • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 1300 block of West.

Sept. 11

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 600 block of Block Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Eighth Street.

Sept. 12

  • No reports.
