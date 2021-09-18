Port Neches Police reports and arrests: Sept. 6-12

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12:

Kevin Tran, 37, two counts of assault, resisting arrest, search or transport and other agency warrant(s)

Crystal Biscamp, 43, public intoxication

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12:

Sept. 6

No reports.

Sept. 7

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Crest.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of Goodwin.

Sept. 8

Burglary of a building was reported in the 300 block of Nugent.

A theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Merriman.

Sept. 9

No reports.

Sept. 10

A person was arrested for two counts of assault as well as resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.

Aggravated assault was reported in the 1300 block of West.

Sept. 11

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 600 block of Block Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Eighth Street.

Sept. 12