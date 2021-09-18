PNG’s Blake Bost sees action at quarterback for Texas A&M

Former Port Neches-Groves quarterback Blake Bost took the field for the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Stadium on Saturday.

The quarterback got in the game on the final drive of the Aggies’ 34-0 win over New Mexico.

Bost was promoted on the TAMU depth chart this week after starting quarterback Haynes King went down with a leg injury.

Bost played backup for Zach Calzada and came in on the final drive. He did not attempt a pass but handed it off five times to run out the clock.

The PNG grad joined A&M this season as a preferred walk-on.