PHOTO FEATURE — Thank those who keep us looking good

The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau celebrated International Housekeepers Week (Sept. 12-18) by delivering snacks and Port Arthur shades to area hotel housekeeping staff.

“They’re working to welcome guests all the time. And they’ve helped keep properties ready as Port Arthur hotels housed guests evacuating from various weather-related conditions,” said Darragh Castillo, destinations management specialist with the Port Arthur CVB.

The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau staff thanks you all for working so hard though challenging times – including wild weather – and keeping things welcoming for guests.

