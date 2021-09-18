Inaugural Orangetober Festival promises fun Oct. 1 & 2

ORANGE — The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the inaugural Orangetober Festival.

This event will be held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

The Orangetober Festival is sure to provide fun for the entire family with a great variety of events and activities.

The Pumpkin Village will feature more than 11,000 pumpkins and gourds along with photo opportunities for the entire family.

The first day of the festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids activities, food vendors, craft beer and live entertainment on the Riverside Pavilion stage.

Day two of the Orangetober Festival begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, the vendor market, Gumbo Cook-Off, kids activities, food vendors, craft beer, live entertainment on the Riverside Pavilion stage, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, Cornhole Tournament and so much more!

The community is invited to join organizers Oct. 3 at the Riverside Pavilion for a free pumpkin pick-up. Families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring a few pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating purposes.

Please note no dogs, no pets and no coolers will be allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

All vendors and attendees will be responsible in following any and all COVID-19 mandated regulations at the time of the event, including but not limited to, regular sanitizing, spacing and mask requirements issued by the office of the Governor of the State of Texas and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the time of the event.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or online at orangetexas.org.