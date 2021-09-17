Margaret Lee “Margie” Guillory, 93, of Vidor, formerly of Port Arthur, went to her Heavenly home Friday, September 3, 2021.

She was born May 4, 1928, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Viola Prysock Kornegay and Chessie Lee Kornegay.

Margie grew up in Mississippi, where she married and became a mother at a very young age.

As happened in many marriages after World War II, they divorced, and she moved to Port Arthur with friends.

Margie found a job as a waitress and worked tirelessly to support herself and her daughter.

Eventually, she met Sherman Guillory, the man of her dreams.

They fell in love, married, and were blessed with another daughter.

Margie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend.

Being married to a Merchant Marine, she not only took care of the home and the girls, but the yard and garden too.

She enjoyed sewing for her girls and after the grandchildren came along, she made matching Easter and Christmas outfits for all of them.

She was a gracious hostess and loved to cook.

If you left her home hungry, it was your own fault. Margie always joked about having to fatten up her pastors.

Margie was gratified by the saving grace of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Chris.

In Ephesians 2:8 (NKJV), the Bible says: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.”

She loved God, her family, and then her church family and friends, in that order.

She exemplified grace in everything she did.

Margie was very humble and had a servant’s heart.

Whether through prayer, preparing meals, or helping someone in need, she loved doing God’s work.

Margie counseled people and never missed an opportunity to witness and lead many to know Jesus.

Survivors include her daughters, Faye McCracken and husband, Pat, of Lovington, New Mexico; Shirley McCollough and husband, Phillip, of Vidor; and “adopted” daughter, Mary Ann Davis, of Summit, Mississippi; grandchildren, Mary Lynne Kinchen, of Jacksonville; Carol McGougan, of Lubbock; Charlie McGougan, of Idalou; and Shelley McCollough, of Vidor; great-grandchildren, Amanda Moses and husband, Jordan, of Bullard; Geoffrey Kinchen, of Mouth Selman; Travis and Trevor McGougan, of Lubbock; Shae Lynn Suttle, of Lubbock; Shaeffer Suttle, of Paris, Texas; and her little princess, Tristyn Massey, of Vidor; and many loving friends and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sherman Guillory; sisters, Ruby and Pauline; son-in-law, James McGougan, Sr.; and grandchildren, James McGougan, Jr. and Margaret Mae McGougan.

A gathering of Mrs. Guillory’s family and friends will begin at 12:30 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2208 Canal Street, Port Arthur.

Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. The family asks that all attendees please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to Calvary Baptist Church, 2208 Canal Street, Port Arthur, Texas 77640.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com