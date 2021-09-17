Ms. Lillie Rodriguez Shinnick, 68, of Winnie, died Monday, September 13, 2021.

She was born January 12, 1953, in Port Arthur, to Lelia Morua Rodriguez and Joe Rodriguez Sr.

Lillie was a successful businesswoman who started her recycling plastics business LHS Inc. in 1994.

She continued to grow and started a new business RePeek Texas in 2018.

Lillie will be remembered for her hard-working nature, dedication, and tenacity.

She is survived by her brother, Joe Rodriguez, Jr.; sister, Cookie Rodriguez; brother, Richard “Chilly” Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, and Bobby Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Paul Rodriguez, and Johnny Rodriguez.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Memory Gardens, 3098 Highway 69, Nederland.

Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Completed and updated information can be found at: Broussards1889.com