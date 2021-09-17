September 17, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 8-14

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Friday, September 17, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14:

Sept. 8

  • Miranda Kellogg, 35, was arrested for criminal mischief in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A terroristic threat and criminal trespass warning was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6400 block of Verde.

Sept. 9

  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Doyle.
  • An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Val.

Sept. 10

  • Groves officer assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in the 4100 block of Cleveland.

Sept. 11

  • No reports

Sept. 12

  • Eric Nies, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Doyle.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 13

  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was completed in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.

Sept. 14

  • Derek Douga, 53, was arrested for assault in the 6100 block of Mire.
  • Jerrad Mayeaux, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was completed in the 3200 block of block of Elm.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
