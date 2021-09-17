Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 8-14
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14:
Sept. 8
- Miranda Kellogg, 35, was arrested for criminal mischief in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- A terroristic threat and criminal trespass warning was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6400 block of Verde.
Sept. 9
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Doyle.
- An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Val.
Sept. 10
- Groves officer assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in the 4100 block of Cleveland.
Sept. 11
- No reports
Sept. 12
- Eric Nies, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Doyle.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
Sept. 13
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was completed in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.
Sept. 14
- Derek Douga, 53, was arrested for assault in the 6100 block of Mire.
- Jerrad Mayeaux, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was completed in the 3200 block of block of Elm.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
You Might Like
18-wheeler overturns in Port Arthur
An 18-wheeler has overturned at the intersection of 19th Street and Orange Avenue in Port Arthur. Public Works and City... read more