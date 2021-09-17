Debra Frank (Nanny Debra) a resident of Port Arthur, TX. was called to the Heavenly Gates on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ Nationwide, 1448 5th Street, Port Arthur, TX. 77640 with visitation from 9-11 A.M.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.