Blake Bost added to Aggies’ depth chart after starting QB injured

Former Port Neches-Groves quarterback Blake Bost has made his way onto the active roster for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Starting quarterback Haynes King broke his ankle during the first quarter of TAMU’s 10-7 win over Colorado Saturday.

Backup quarterback Zach Calzada came in and led the Aggies to a late go-ahead score.

During a press conference, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher declined to offer a timeline for the starting quarterback’s return.

Bost was listed as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart released this week behind King and Calzada. With the former out with the injury, it seems apparent that Bost will serve as the backup for the game.

“He had Division I offers to a ton of schools,” Fisher said of Bost during a weekly press conference. “He’s a very talented young man, who can run and throw it. …He has had a good week. He had a good camp.”

PNG Head Coach Brandon Faircloth said he is traveling to College Station this weekend to support Bost.

“I found out on the internet like everyone else,” Faircloth said of the addition of Bost to the depth chart. “I saw that Haynes got hurt unfortunately. I was on pins and needles watching that Colorado game. I assumed that he would be the No. 2 guy, so I don’t think it was too big of news to anyone. He has worked hard and obviously had a lot of success. We couldn’t be more excited for him and his family. We can’t wait to get up there and support him.”

Faircloth said he regularly texts with his former quarterback along with other PNG grads who play college football.

“I try not to bother them too much,” he said. “I text them once or twice every two or three weeks to see how they are doing and let them know we are thinking about them.”

Bost joined the team as a preferred walk-on this season after racking up big numbers at PNG.

Bost finished his senior season with a district-high 2,268 passing yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and five picks. He also added more than 800 yards on the ground and 17 rushing touchdowns.

The Aggies will play New Mexico at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.