Armed ice cream man sentenced for firearms violation

BEAUMONT — An area man’s ice cream-and-children live stream eventually put him on ice as authorities said it cataloged the convicted felon illegally possessing a gun.

According to court documents, Jason Bernard Sibley began a video live stream Feb. 3 on a social media platform in which he recorded himself in an ice cream truck in a Beaumont neighborhood serving ice cream to children.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei said Sibley was also observed possessing a firearm in that video.

Beaumont Police Department officers with previous contact saw the video and knew Sibley as a convicted felon prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition.

Officers arrested Sibley in the ice cream truck and recovered the firearm, Ganjei said.

The 21-year-old was indicted by a federal grand jury April 7 and charged with federal firearms violations.

He pleaded guilty May 28, and U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone sentenced Sibley Thursday to 33 months in federal prison.

“The conduct in this case is especially egregious because the firearm was possessed in the presence of children,” Ganjei said.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.