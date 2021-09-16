September 17, 2021

18-wheeler overturns in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:07 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

An 18-wheeler has overturned at the intersection of 19th Street and Orange Avenue in Port Arthur.

Public Works and City Administration are asking all drivers to avoid this area.

Motorists are asked to please use an alternate route.

