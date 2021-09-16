18-wheeler overturns in Port Arthur
An 18-wheeler has overturned at the intersection of 19th Street and Orange Avenue in Port Arthur.
Public Works and City Administration are asking all drivers to avoid this area.
Motorists are asked to please use an alternate route.
