PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

NEDERLAND — According to co-owners Anna Lee and Tracie Pham, Diamond Nail Bar will stand out from the competition with a luxurious appearance and feel.

Thankfully, for customers of the new Mid County business, prices for individual services are affordable.

Diamond Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures, facials, eyelash extensions, waxing, full nail sets and more.

The location celebrated a ribbon cutting Friday with help from the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and enjoyed a grand opening on Saturday.

It is located at 2500 Nederland Avenue, Suite B, and open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call 409-853-1140.

Any customer who receives a service of $30 or more through Nov. 25 is automatically entered into a drawing to win Louis Vuitton wallet.

Lee and Pham said all customers are receiving 20 percent off on all services through Nov. 24.