LIST — Schools in Port Arthur, Mid County announce closures

These schools have announced closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas:

Nederland ISD will be closed Tuesday. No information has been released regarding Wednesday at this time.

Port Arthur ISD campuses will be closed Tuesday and expect to reopen Wednesday.

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District will close Tuesday and Wednesday. The district will assess and address all facility concerns on Wednesday.

Sabine Pass Schools will be closed Tuesday and will release information about Wednesday at a later date.

St. Catherine School in Port Arthur, as well as all Catholic schools in in the Diocense of Beaumont, will be closed Tuesday.

Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies S.T.E.M. Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lamar State College Port Arthur will close its campus on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas. There will be no classes and all offices will be closed. Plans are to reopen campus for regular business and classes on Wednesday, September 15. Campus officials will continue to monitor the storm’s progress and provide updates as the situation unfolds.

