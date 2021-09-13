4 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain across north & east of forecast track

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the middle Texas coast tonight.

There is a chance it could become a category one hurricane before landfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Regardless of development, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said officials are expecting 5 to 10 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches possible.

Expect to see street flooding during periods of heavy rain, and possibly enter homes and businesses. The risk area covers our entire region through Wednesday.

Tides will run 1 to 4 feet above normal in our region, with the higher values in southeast Texas.

During high tides, minor coastal flooding is expected.

Nicholas continues erratic movement, but the main impacts in our region remains heavy rain and flooding through Wednesday.