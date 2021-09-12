Southeast Texas could be in store for 10 inches of rain or more

Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service announced the weather disturbance in the Bay of Campeche is expected to develop into a tropical depression.

The upgrade should come today or tonight as the storm moves towards the northwest.

Rainfall amounts of 4 to 10 inches will be expected this week across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, with over 10 inches near the coast.

Locally higher amounts will be possible.

This story has been updated.