Southeast Texas could be in store for 10 inches of rain or more
Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service announced the weather disturbance in the Bay of Campeche is expected to develop into a tropical depression.
The upgrade should come today or tonight as the storm moves towards the northwest.
Rainfall amounts of 4 to 10 inches will be expected this week across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, with over 10 inches near the coast.
Locally higher amounts will be possible.
