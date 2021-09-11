Steel Magnolias fun takes stage this month in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Little Theatre is planning a two-weekend run of Steel Magnolias beginning this month.

The production takes the stage Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-3 at the theater, 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

General Admission prices are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, teachers and active duty military and $9 for students.

Tickets are available at palt.org or by calling the PALT reservation line at 409-727-PALT.

The Steel Magnolias action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years”); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.”