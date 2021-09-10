PHOTO GALLERY — Beautifully Made Aesthetics opens on Twin City Highway
NEDERLAND — Beautifully Made Aesthetics opened its doors in Nederland on Thursday.
Customers filed into the beauty bar and spa located at 247 N. Twin City Hwy.
The business is open Tuesdays – Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beautifully Made Aesthetics offers micro needling, facials, chemical peels, permanent-hair-removal treatments, dermaplaining, microderm and offers a beauty bar.
Those interested can call the business at 409-206-5565, message on social media or visit BeautifullyMadeAesthetics.com.
You Might Like
Mexican Fiesta set for Saturday
The Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur is hosting its annual Fiesta on Saturday. Open to the public, the fun... read more