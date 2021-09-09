Tropical disturbance could hit Gulf of Mexico next week

A tropical wave near Central America will move over the Bay of Campeche by Saturday.

This disturbance has a 30 percent chance for development before it runs into Mexico early next week.

Moisture from this system will give us high rain chances starting Sunday, and continuing through much of next week.

As much as 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible from this system.

During periods of heavy rain, roads can flood. If you can’t tell how deep the water is on the road, turn around, and don’t drown.