Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:

Stacy Baker, 43, possession of a controlled substance

David Wagstaff, 42, other agency warrant(s)

Dustin Bearden, 37, other agency warrant(s)

Max Morell, 36, other agency warrant(s)

Wesley Dupuy, 38, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:

Aug. 30

Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Ninth Street.

Aug. 31

No reports.

Sept. 1

No reports.

Sept. 2

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Lee.

Sept. 3

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1100 block of Wagner.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Sept. 4

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of 12th Street.

Sept. 5