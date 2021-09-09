Monica “Paige” Snyder, 57, of Bridge City, passed away on September 6, 2021, in Port Arthur.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

The family will hold a private funeral service.

Born in Oakdale, Louisiana, on April 22, 1964, she was the daughter of James Whitley and Marie (Vidrine) Whitley.

Paige was extremely outgoing and had the gift of gab.

She loved her career as Membership Coordinator for Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and enjoyed meeting new people daily.

Paige enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, spending time on the beach and being surrounded by her family and friends with a good glass of wine.

She grew up attending St. Henry’s Catholic Church, serving her Lord faithfully.

Paige will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James L. Whitley, Jr.

She is survived by her parents, James and Marie Whitley; children, Alyssa Paige Snyder and Blake Richard Snyder and wife Christina, all of Bridge City; and grandchild, Deacon Richard Snyder.