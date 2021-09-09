65,000 masks, more donated to CHRISTUS

ExxonMobil is donating nearly 65,000 masks, along with gloves, disinfectant spray and thermometers to the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation.

Foundation leaders said the donation would provide a morale boost for dedicated and hard-working associates.

Nakisha Burns, Public and Government Affairs Manager at ExxonMobil, led the drop and spoke with members of the Infection Prevention and Quality Improvement team as they were opening up donation boxes.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Infection Preventionist Karie Singleton said the donation includes items difficult to procure, like disposable thermometers and spray bottles.

“The N95 masks have a built-in nose protection to prevent skin breakdown that so many healthcare workers are struggling with, and the gator masks are fun,” Singleton said. “With the camo prints, some of our non-clinical Associates will be sporting them around the building. Each item will have a special place and a special meaning in our ability to care for our community. Thank you ExxonMobil for the generous donation.”

For any COVID in-kind or monetary donations, contact the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation at 409-236-8583.