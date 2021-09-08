September 8, 2021

(Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Heavy equipment sits at land at Twin City Highway and 39th Street in Groves.

Future development of the site will include a Starbucks and BlueWave car wash with three more sites available.

Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa speculates a Starbucks could be completed by late December.

Some of the infrastructure as well as forms for concrete are already in place. (Mary Meaux/The News)

 

The structure to the back right of the photo will also see development. Sosa said the city received a permit for Chick-fil-A to be located at a piece of property bordered by West Parkway and 39th Street that was once a putt-putt golf course and most recently owned by Gulf Credit Union. (Mary Meaux/The News)

