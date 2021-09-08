Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths for Port Arthur & Mid County

The news reported early Wednesday evening was grim from the City of Port Arthur Health Department, indicating officials logged six COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur and Mid County.

The Port Arthur residents included a Black female between 60 and 65 and a Hispanic female between the age range 45 and 50.

The Groves residents included a White female between 60 and 65 years old and a Hispanic male 85 and 90 years old.

The Port Neches residents included a White female between 65 and 70 years old, and a White male between the age range of 55-60.

It has been determined that these individuals had underlying health conditions.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic are 88 for Port Arthur, 26 for Groves and 17 for Port Neches.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect themselves and family at home, school, work and play.

From Wednesday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 15 for Port Arthur, 10 for Groves, eight for Nederland and five for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 38.