Osman Raul Jiron, 38, of Port Arthur passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at = the Medical Center of SETX with his loving daughter and wife by his side.

Osman was born on January 12, 1983, in Managua, Nicaragua to his mother Xiomara Jiron.

He lived in Port Arthur since he was an infant and worked in construction as a welder.

Osman loved to socialize and help as many people as he could. He was a collector of “Lowrider” themed art and cars.

He was a kind, silly, giving, compassionate and caring person.

His last good deed was to donate his organs to help others in need.

He will be most remembered for his HUGE HEART-FELT TEDDY BEAR HUGS!

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Ana J. Mora Mendoza, whom he affectionately referred to as “Mamita”, his brother Lance Orta, and his father-in-law Simon Zamora, whom he fondly referred to as his “Old Man.”

Osman is survived by his daughter Maya Elizabeth Zamora Jiron, of Port Arthur and his wife Tania Elizabeth Zamora, of Port Arthur.

He is also survived by his loving mother Xiomara Jiron, his father Xavier Orta, his brothers Holloman A. Jiron and Emilio Orta, his sister Anita Y. Obregon, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his extended family, “The Zamora Family” and his loving friends also known as “TeamOz”.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 10th, 2021 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM.

With services to honor Osman’s life beginning at 6:30 P.M. in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home in 0roves, Texas.

Officiating will be Alejandro Juarez. Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.