Tropical disturbance not expected to intensify until later this week
A disturbance near the northern end of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico continues to have a low 30 percent chance for development, the National Weather Service announced at 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said the development is not expected to intensify until approaching Alabama to Florida later this week.
There are not expected threats to Southeast Texas at this time.
