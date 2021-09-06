BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Jaden Nguyen “will do great things” on path to being a doctor

NEDERLAND — Anything Jaden Nguyen learns that his healthcare-related piques his interests.

He calls it a fascination.

The Nederland High School senior is taking Practicum in Health Science in order to graduate with a Certified Patient Care Technician (CPCT) certification at the end of the year.

He is also president of his school’s HOSA club, which is part of a national organization endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education promoting health care career opportunities and enhancing quality health care delivery.

Nguyen’s aunt is a dentist, and has already warned him that any entry into the medical field would require a lot of commitment and schooling.

Undeterred, Nguyen plans to enroll at Lamar University next academic year to study biology as a precursor to applying for medical school.

He wants to be a doctor.

“I haven’t really pinpointed what specialty I want,” Nguyen said. “There are a lot of specialties in the health care field. I am keeping an open mind and can wait to see what I want to specialize in.”

Teachers describe Nguyen as a student they love having in the classroom because he cares about the work and takes pride in his accomplishments. They point to his many advanced placement classes at the high school, as well as his college co-enrolled courses as examples of his commitment.

Health science teacher Kimberly Nelson describes Nguyen as the ultimate go-getter unafraid of a challenge.

“He has a positive attitude and is responsible, respectful and a help to anyone he finds in need,” Nelson said.

Carly Block, who is teaching Nguyen’s senior level Practicum in Health Science class, said the student is a “perfect example” of a leader who shows a strong work ethic balanced with manners and morals.

“He will do great things,” Block said.

Nguyen, who turns 18 in April, has attended Nederland schools his whole life.

He has maintained excellent grades throughout school due to strong planning.

“I know what my due dates are, and I have some work for each day so I can never fall behind,” he said. “You have to pace yourself and make sure you don’t get overwhelmed.”

His most fun classes are health science.

“They are very good teachers, and I love the way they teach and the things that they teach us,” he said.

English is his most difficult subject and he doesn’t profess any love for writing essays but added he is working to get better.

“I am going to miss the teachers here, who are definitely really good teachers,” Nguyen said. “I think all my teachers have been good throughout my high school years. The people here are just nice. I’m glad I got to know the people I now know.

“I felt like I have gotten more mature about the world. I can see different points of view and keep an open mind.”