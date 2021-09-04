Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 23-29

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29:

Alexes Kibodeaux, 24, other agency warrant(s)

Terry Willett, 28, possession of a controlled substance

James Martin, 41, possession of a controlled substance

Christine McNeely, 42, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29:

Aug. 23

Theft and injury to a disabled person was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Criminal mischief and an inoperable vehicle violation were reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.

Aug. 24

No reports.

Aug. 25

Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Ninth Street.

Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for other agency warrants in the 2100 block of Eighth Street.

Aug. 26

No reports.

Aug. 27

An information report was completed in the700 block of Cherokee.

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Aug. 28

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2100 block of Nall.

Aug. 29