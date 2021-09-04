PHOTO FEATURE — LSCPA Culinary Arts classes move into new building
Even though renovations are still ongoing at the LSCPA’s new Culinary Arts building, classes have started. The building was once home to the Port Arthur News.
Tucked away from the construction, Professor Ashley Taylor conducts her Culinary Arts class. The majority of the building is unused at the moment as construction continues.
Only a couple of small signs near the building’s entrance indicate the class is in session.
