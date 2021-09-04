Nederland Bulldogs take to road, stomp Mustangs in complete performance

The Nederland Bulldogs dominated the Houston Austin Mustangs 41-6 on the road to earn their first win of the season Friday after last week’s game was canceled in the third quarter due to weather concerns.

Friday night’s game ended with a running clock and with several backups in for the Bulldogs, who controlled the game from start to finish.

Nederland opened up the scoring when quarterback Luke Broussard connected with Noah Kendrick for a short touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Mustangs struggled to get anything going on offense as several snaps went over the head of the quarterback, causing Houston Austin to spend much of the first half going backwards. The mishaps combined with the swarming Nederland defense only allowed the Mustangs to get 1 yard of total offense. The Mustangs had 27 yards passing and -26 yards rushing.

With 3:42 left in the second, Broussard punched the ball into the end zone from 1 yard out to give Nederland a 14-0 lead.

After the Nederland defense forced the Mustangs to punt, receiver Kyndon Fuselier took a sweep play 32 yards down to the Mustangs 4-yard line.

On the next play, Broussard threw a screen pass out to Reeve Barrow, who found the end zone.

A pair of Bulldog penalties moved the Mustangs into scoring position right before half and Houston Austin capitalized on a pass play with one second left on the clock.

Both teams went into the locker rooms for halftime with the score at 21-6 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Not much changed in the second half as the Bulldogs continued to pile it on. Nederland’s Mason Beresford got the ball rolling with a 59-yard run that put the Bulldogs inside the 5-yard line. He ran it in on the next play to give Nederland a 28-6 lead.

Broussard connected with Ethan Fobbs on a short pass for a touchdown, and Adrian Esquivel, who was promoted to varsity, had four carries for 40 yards and tacked on the Bulldogs’ final touchdown.

The Game Ball Goes To…

Luke Broussard was 6-of-14 for 92 yards and three passing touchdowns. He added another touchdown on the ground along with five carries for 35 yards.

Play of the Game Was…

On the first play of the second half, Beresford looked like he was shot out of a cannon as he screamed down the sideline for a 59-yard gain. The coaches gave him the ball on the next play to give him the score.

Other Key Stats…

Fuselier finished with two catches for 46 yards and one carry for 32 yards. He also connected on several of the teams extra points.

Next up…

Nederland hosts Silsbee at Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Mustangs will host Waltrip.