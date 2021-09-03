William Frank (Bill) Dumesnil (1949-2021) passed away on August 14, 2021 at the age of 72.

Bill was born on July 26, 1949 at St Mary’s Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas, the youngest child of Walton Albert Dumesnil Sr. and Virginia Capps Dumesnil.

He graduated from Bishop Byrne High School (Class of 1967) where he excelled in both Football and Track & Field.

He attended Lamar University where he studied Drafting and Design.

Bill could design and build almost anything. He had a green thumb and was an avid gardener. He also was an accomplished musician playing both guitar and keyboards.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Gaynelle Theresa Dumesnil Oberle and Alice Virginia Dumesnil Carvajal, and his brothers Walton Albert Dumesnil Jr. and Thomas Herald Dumesnil.

He is survived by his daughter Amanda Breaux-Cook (Michael) of Kirbyville, TX and his grand-daughters Samantha Breaux of Lake Charles, LA, Sarah Breaux of Lewisville, TX, Shannon Melanson (Jeremy) of Moss Bluff, LA and 7 great grand-children. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a “Memorial Service” to Honor William Frank “Bill” Dumesnil to follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Cremation burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Ted Oberle, Frank Oberle, Guillermo Lucio Carvajal, Jose Carvajal, Walton A. (Beau) Dumesnil, III, Bobby Browne, Brent Wester, Jack Provost, Craig Hollier, Julie Pittman and Tim Godair.