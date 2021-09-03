PHOTO GALLERY — Vaccinations administered at Lamar State

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held Thursday for the public at the Carl Parker Center on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The event was sponsored by the Port Arthur Health Department.

Booster shots were available, and all ages 12 and older were welcome.

You must be accompanied by an adult if under 18.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect individuals and family members at home, school, work and play.