District Attorney Bob Wortham talks about decision not to seek reelection

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham feels there comes a time when it’s time to retire and do some of the things you’ve always wanted to do.

So, when it’s time to toss his hat into the ring next year he’s opting to bow out and not run for reelection.

“I will be 75 when my term expires and there comes a day and a time when everybody needs to retire,” Wortham said. “And while I’m still in good heath I want to take my wife and do things we’ve always wanted to do.”

Wortham explained he has a history of working 60 to 70 hours a week, and his wife Karen has been there supporting him through it all and now’s the time to reciprocate.

“I’m not going to slow down any, that’s not the game plan,” he said via phone on Thursday.

And he hasn’t slowed down.

He began his law practice on Oct. 2, 1974, and worked as assistant DA. He worked for Waldman & Smallwood Law Firm as an associate and became partner in 1977 and was later appointed as State District Judge of the 60th District Court as well as serving as judge in other courts.

He later served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas having been appointed by then President Ronald Reagan.

He has served as D.A. since 2015.

Darrell Bush, the Pct. 2 commissioner and former Nederland police chief, has known Wortham for a number of years.

He said Wortham has always been a good person to work with.

When Wortham served as U.S. Attorney, he created a good working relationship between federal authorities and police departments and that stayed the same when Wortham became D.A., according to Bush.